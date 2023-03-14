Health Catalyst, GIQuIC Team Up to Power the Nation's Only Gastroenterology-Focused Clinical Registry

SALT LAKE CITY, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced a partnership with GI Quality Improvement Consortium, Inc. (GIQuIC), a joint collaboration of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) and American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE).

As noted in Health Catalyst's Q4 2022 earnings call announcement, GIQuiC which offers the only national gastroenterology-focused clinical registry, will utilize ARMUS by Health Catalyst's HYBRID Clinical Registry and Reporting solution to advance the extraction process, including a streamlined user experience, enhanced data capture process, and improved reporting.

"This collaboration will enhance the service we already provide to our registry participants by allowing GIQuIC to leverage the depth and breadth of offerings and prior experience and success Health Catalyst has with respect to registry services and healthcare analytics. The ultimate goal is to empower our users to improve the quality of the healthcare they provide to their patients," explained Costas H. Kefalas, MD, MMM, FACG, FASGE, President of the GIQuIC Board of Directors. "This experience will be especially valuable as we enhance the registry functionality, add additional endoscopy procedures and digestive disease states, and facilitate patient-reported outcomes."

By leveraging ARMUS to reduce the registry data entry burden and simplify registry data management, GIQuIC will be best positioned to transition existing registry operations for colonoscopy and esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) procedures by the beginning of 2024 with the goal of adding additional data collection and reporting relative to endoscopic procedures and disease states, to include inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), endoscopic bariatric therapy (EBT), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), wireless capsule endoscopy and deep enteroscopy in the near future. With ARMUS, GIQuIC will achieve improved efficiency and data quality, while maintaining high-quality performance.

"Data abstraction and registry reporting are critical functions of healthcare organizations, and we are delighted GIQuIC has selected Health Catalyst to power this important work," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We look forward to an enduring partnership with the GIQuIC team and registry participants."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed. Visit www.healthcatalyst.com for more information.

About GIQuIC

The GI Quality Improvement Consortium, Ltd. (GIQuIC) is a clinical medical registry established by gastroenterologists in 2010. A joint collaboration of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), GIQuIC improves patient outcomes by allowing participating physicians to benchmark quality, identify gaps in care, and develop specific and targeted quality improvement initiatives. The registry also contributes data to advance GI research and to assist the GI societies in developing guidelines for patient care. Visit www.giquic.org for more information.

About ACG

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of over 18,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College's vision is to be the pre-eminent professional organization that champions the evolving needs of clinicians in the delivery of high-quality, evidence-based and compassionate health care to gastroenterology patients. The mission of the College is to advance world-class care for patients with gastrointestinal disorders through excellence, innovation and advocacy in the areas of scientific investigation, education, prevention and treatment. Visit www.gi.org for more information.

About ASGE

Since its founding in 1941, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) has been dedicated to advancing patient care and digestive health by promoting excellence and innovation in gastrointestinal endoscopy. ASGE, with almost 15,000 members worldwide, promotes the highest standards for endoscopic training and practice, fosters endoscopic research, recognizes distinguished contributions to endoscopy, and is the foremost resource for endoscopic education. Visit www.asge.org for more information.

