Health Catalyst Participating in the COVID-19 Evidence Accelerator, a Public-Private Partnership to Advance Understanding of COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT ), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, announced its participation in the COVID-19 Evidence Accelerator , an expansive public-private partnership that combines the efforts of academic, government, and private sector organizations by applying real-world data to advance the understanding of COVID-19. The COVID-19 Evidence Accelerator was launched by the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA, in collaboration with Friends of Cancer Research (Friends).

As part of its involvement, Health Catalyst will provide real-world insights to address important COVID-19-related research topics, including the natural history of the disease, how existing treatments may affect patient outcomes, and the use of diagnostics and medications in different patient populations. This crucial data will be sourced from the company's COVID-19 National Registry, powered Touchstone™. The COVID-19 National Registry includes more than 64,000 COVID-19 patients, along with an additional 500,000 patients with COVID-related symptoms that are being analyzed for risk of being an undiagnosed COVID patient.

"As the country continues working to respond to COVID-19, it is critical for all sectors of the industry to come together and work as one," said Dr. Sadiqa Mahmood, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Health Catalyst's Life Sciences Business. "We are proud to contribute our platform, real-world insights and expertise in data-driven outcome improvement to the Evidence Accelerator. This collaboration has the potential to highlight the value of near real-time data to generate deep clinical insights and inform regulatory decision making. All of this feeds our ultimate goal, which is to help our customers diagnose, treat and prevent COVID-19, and manage the associated supply chains."

The Evidence Accelerator mobilizes the country's leading experts in health data aggregation and analytics in a unified effort to share insights, compare results, and answer key questions about COVID-19 treatment and response as quickly as possible. As a contributing researcher, Health Catalyst will participate in weekly meetings with partner organizations to present and discuss findings from various data sources. In addition, the Evidence Accelerator will facilitate parallel analyses of key questions to rapidly identify patient characteristics, treatment patterns, and management strategies for COVID-19.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, and is committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Kristen Berry

healthcatalyst@we-worldwide.com

617-234-4123

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-catalyst-participating-in-the-covid-19-evidence-accelerator-a-public-private-partnership-to-advance-understanding-of-covid-19-301079778.html

SOURCE Health Catalyst