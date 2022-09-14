Health Catalyst Reveals Catalyst Awards Winners Recognizing World-Class Healthcare Improvements

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the winners of its fourth annual Catalyst Awards.

The Catalyst Awards recognize healthcare organizations that have demonstrated exemplary efforts to transform healthcare. The six award winners were announced during a kickoff event for the Healthcare Analytics Summit 2022, an industry-leading educational event.

The University of Kansas Health System was presented with the Flywheel Award, a lifetime achievement award recognizing the extraordinary distinction of an organization transforming healthcare by consistently using data and analytics to deliver high rates of meaningful, measurable improvements across the entire organization.

The University of Kansas Health System was recognized for its outstanding healthcare advancements improving the lives of the individuals and populations it serves. Over the last seven years, the University of Kansas Health System achieved the following results:

$4.7 million in cost savings.

in cost savings. 0.69 observed/expected (O/E) mortality rate for patients admitted to the hospital.

0.63 Standardized Infection Ration (SIR) for catheter-associated bloodstream infections.

0.83 SIR for hospital-onset Clostridioides difficile.

39 percent reduction in all-cause 30-day readmissions.

$3 million in recurring benefit, the result of denials reduction.

in recurring benefit, the result of denials reduction. 3.6 benefit-cost ratio over the course of the 7-year period.

Five other winning healthcare organizations were recognized for their work in the following categories: Innovative Analytics/AI, Quality and Cost, Patient Engagement, and Population Health. The Catalyst Award Winners include:

INTEGRIS Health received the Innovative Analytics/AI Catalyst Award for covering new ground in their efforts to incorporate AI as part of their performance incentive program, particularly executive incentive compensation. INTEGRIS empowered its executives with AI to clarify tradeoffs, arrive at consistent formulae for incentives, and adjust for inequities in opportunities.

WakeMed Health and Hospitals received the Quality and Cost Catalyst Award for demonstrating the ability of its system-wide, data-driven analytics platform to evaluate outcomes for its recovery after surgery program (ERAS) and to reduce post-surgery opioid use for ureteroscopy/stent procedures.

Indiana University Health received the Patient Engagement Catalyst Award for leveraging technology to enhance the care experience for pediatric and adolescent patients.

UnityPoint Health received the Population Health Catalyst Award for demonstrating the role AI-enabled tools could play in improving the care provided to a highly vulnerable population, patients with complex chronic health conditions.

Being recognized as a Catalyst Award winner places these recipients in an elite group of healthcare organizations that have enabled measurable, data-informed clinical, financial, and operational improvements.

"The Catalyst Award Winners are world-class organizations with leaders who have demonstrated their deep commitment to data-driven healthcare transformation," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We're impressed by their exemplary transformation efforts and look forward to seeing the future improvements they drive for the communities they serve."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Media Contact:

Tarah Neujahr Bryan, Chief Marketing Officer

media@healthcatalyst.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-catalyst-reveals-catalyst-awards-winners-recognizing-world-class-healthcare-improvements-301624262.html

SOURCE Health Catalyst