Health in Motion Network Welcomes Ray Shealy as President and Chief Innovation Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health in Motion Network (HIMN) announces Ray Shealy as the company's new President and Chief Innovation Officer. Shealy joins Co-founder and CEO Brian Slusser and Co-founder Richard Scholz to amplify existing capacities through strategic national acceleration. Shealy immediately contributes the value of his 25-plus years of executive leadership in settings ranging from start-up to Fortune 500. HIMN innovates digitally enhanced healthcare delivery through Dispensed Care Management™, leveraging community pharmacists as a trusted market differentiator.

Slusser comments, "Ray has consistently proven his vision and talent for successfully generating healthcare solutions that meet a need. His knowledge about the entire lifecycle of a company, from ideation to execution to expansion, is vitally beneficial as HIMN deploys its digital health platform through pharmacies nationwide."

"Healthcare continues to evolve and find ways to improve through new technologies," says Shealy, adding, "That intrinsic energy is exciting for its opportunity. HIMN is capitalizing on existing trends, elevating the role of pharmacy in care delivery and care management, in coordination with patients and other providers, using leading-edge technology that preserves the value of the personal interaction while making the most of data integration. We see upsides for all stakeholders, throughout the healthcare system."

HIMN's approach uniquely combines data from wearable medical devices, electronic health records, lab reports, and prescription data, centralized in a platform designed to materially improve existing pharmacy and medical systems. Focusing on sustainable, systemic impact, platform functionality includes consolidated record-keeping, efficient communication with the patient/consumer, provider coordination, and workflow optimization, among other features.

HIMN's core team of executives and advisors possess deep and relevant subject matter expertise, including multiple instances of having grown early-stage companies to large-scale success. Shealy's addition to the company indicates strong positioning for near-term progression.



