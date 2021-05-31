Health Logic Interactive Announces the Launch of the Lab-On-Chip Innovation Center and Grant of Options

TSXV: CHIP.H

CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") (TSXV: CHIP.H) (OTCPK: CHYPF), is pleased to announce the launch of a lab-on-chip innovation center through the engagement of a professorship at a leading Canadian University (the "Professorship"). The Professorship will advance a quality research program focused on the innovation and development of lab-on-chip technologies.

The Professorship will take place over the next five years and will aim to facilitate academic-industrial collaborations and partnerships to translate lab research into real world applications. This research will be focused on developing lab-on-chip technologies for point-of-care disease diagnosis and lab-on-chip platforms for therapeutic applications such as drug discovery and regenerative medicine.

"The upcoming launch of the innovation center through the Professorship between Health Logic Interactive and a post secondary faculty of science setting is a major milestone in industry and academic collaboration for lab-on-chip technologies. This Professorship will provide the necessary funding to further lab-on-chip progression, which we expect to facilitate future development and commercialization opportunities" stated David Barthel, Chief Executive Officer of Health Logic.

The Professorship will be funded by Health Logic through an annual $50,000 contribution to the University for a period of five years.

Health Logic Announces Option Grant

The Company reports that its board of directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 1,950,000 stock options to certain directors, employees and consultants (the "Options") pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.20 and expire on May 31, 2024.

About the Company

Health Logic Interactive, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary My Health Logic, is developing and commercializing consumer focused handheld point-of-care diagnostic devices that connect to patient's smartphones and digital continued care platforms. The Company plans to use their patent pending lab-on-chip technology to provide rapid results and facilitate the transfer of that data from the diagnostic device to the patient's smartphone. The Company expects this data collection will allow it to better assess patient risk profiles and provide better patient outcomes. Our mission is to empower people with the ability to get early detection anytime, anywhere with actionable digital management for chronic kidney disease. For more information visit us at: www.healthlogicinteractive.com

Further information regarding Health Logic Interactive Inc. and its disclosure documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Notes

