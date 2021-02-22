Health Minister Patty Hajdu tables Canada Health Act Annual Report in Parliament

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians are proud of our publicly funded health care system and believe that everyone deserves access to quality, universal health care. Medicare is part of our national identity. TheCanada Health Act ensures all Canadians have access to medically necessary health care services based on need, not their ability or willingness to pay.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians are worrying about many things, and should not have to worry about how to pay for needed medical care. In the midst of this pandemic, it is clear how vitally important our universal health care is.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, tabled the 2019-2020 Canada Health Act Annual Report in Parliament. The report provides Canadians with an update on federal administration of the Act and a clear picture of how public health care insurance plans across the country operate. The report is developed by the federal government in collaboration with provincial and territorial governments, and provides information on the extent to which provincial and territorial health care insurance plans have fulfilled the requirements of the Act.

"Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen a strain on healthcare services, highlighting how important our universal public healthcare system is. While the pandemic has changed our ways of life in unprecedented ways, Canadians should never have to face uncertainty about whether they can afford to access care. During these uncertain times, we will continue to uphold the values of equity, fairness and solidarity that underpin the Canada Health Act. This year's Canada Health Act Annual Report reaffirms our government's commitment to universal healthcare."

The Canada Health Act (CHA) was passed in 1984 with the unanimous support of Parliament. The CHA establishes criteria and conditions related to insured health services and extended health care services that the provinces and territories must fulfill to receive the full federal cash contribution under the Canada Health Transfer (CHT).

which are universality, comprehensiveness, portability, accessibility and public administration. If a province or territory permits extra-billing or user charges for medically necessary health services, a mandatory dollar-for-dollar deduction must be taken from the jurisdiction's CHT. The following deductions and reimbursements were made in March 2020 :

: Newfoundland and Labrador's CHT was reduced by $70,819 as a result of user charges for insured cataract surgery provided by an enrolled physician at a private clinic. After working with Health Canada to develop, and then successfully carry out, a plan to eliminate these user charges, Newfoundland and Labrador received a reimbursement for deductions taken in both 2019 and 2020, totalling $72,168 .

New Brunswick's CHT payment was reduced by $140,216 in response to the province's lack of coverage under its health insurance plan for abortion services outside the hospital setting.

British Columbia's CHT was reduced by $16,753,833 for patient charges at private clinics. Health Canada authorized a partial reimbursement of $16,019,539 to British Columbia in recognition of efforts taken by the province to address and eliminate these charges.

