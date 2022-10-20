Health Recovery Solutions Welcomes Jaydeo Kinikar as New Chief Product Officer

With over two decades of innovation leadership, Kinikar will lead the strategic transformation of HRS' digital health offerings

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the three-time Best in KLAS award winner in remote patient monitoring, is excited to announce the addition of Jaydeo Kinikar as Chief Product Officer. Kinikar joins HRS from Best Buy Health, where he spearheaded the company's virtual care strategy and partnerships.

Kinikar brings over two decades of experience to HRS, including a breadth of knowledge across key digital health areas, including virtual care, medical device and wearables, and consumer health.

HRS' Chief Executive Officer, Kimberly O'Loughlin, said of the appointment, "Jaydeo's experience across product strategy, offering development, and technology commercialization with connected care solutions makes him the ideal candidate for HRS clients and the patients they serve. He has a reputation as a strong mentor and an empathy-driven innovator—exactly what HRS is looking for to continue our mission to be the world leader in transforming care delivery and access with leading digital solutions."

As Chief Product Officer, Kinikar will drive HRS' product strategy, design, and execution, ensuring HRS remains focused on solutions that promote patient engagement and independence, while reducing workload for clinicians.

"It's a privilege to join Health Recovery Solutions and this dedicated team working to improve patient care and outcomes," said Jaydeo Kinikar, Chief Product Officer at HRS. The healthcare industry is at a critical juncture right now—facing staffing shortages, rising costs of care, and deepening inequity in healthcare. As a digital health company, HRS finds itself in a unique position to confront these challenges."

Joining from Best Buy Health, where Kinikar served as Vice President of Virtual Care Strategy and Offering, his previous leadership roles included driving strategy, product, and marketing transformations at Philips and General Electric. Kinikar is an industry thought-leader and has also served as an advisor and board member to numerous healthcare industry groups, and co-authored the textbook, Healthcare Information Technology for Cardiovascular Medicine.

About Health Recovery Solutions (HRS)

Health Recovery Solutions' (HRS) telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions empower the nation's leading providers and payers to deliver care to patients across the continuum—reducing readmissions, optimizing clinician workflow, and improving patient satisfaction. HRS' disease-specific solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients in their self-management. HRS' mission is to create a new standard of care by providing advanced telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions that facilitate behavior change and ultimately improve patient outcomes, while lowering healthcare costs. Learn more about Health Recovery Solutions at www.healthrecoverysolutions.com.

