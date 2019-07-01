Health Testing Centers Partners with SelfCollect for At-Home STD Testing including HPV Detection and Genotyping

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consumers are demanding more convenience and affordability in lab testing without sacrificing accuracy and privacy. This is especially true when it involves the intimacy of sexual health. Health Testing Centers has launched a comprehensive selection of at-home STD testing kits from SelfCollect to meet these growing demands.

"Health Testing Centers is committed to helping consumers manage their sexual health by providing more choices. Many individuals simply don't want to visit a doctor or a lab for an STD test and we want to provide them with the best testing options available," said Keith Kloss, co-founder Health Testing Centers.

SelfCollect provides highly accurate at-home STD testing utilizing a CLIA certified laboratory with decades of experience providing DNA testing to doctors, clinics, and hospitals. The process is simple and can be completed anonymously without ever leaving the comfort and security of home. SelfCollect tests are easy to use with clear instructions regarding how to collect the sample through vaginal, penile, oral, and/or anal swabs.

The comprehensive Male and Female STD testing panels from SelfCollect provide a unique offering of HPV genotyping to detect over 40 high and low risk viruses. HPV, or Human Papillomavirus, is a very common infection, often undiagnosed, that can lead to life threatening cancers. The following SelfCollect tests, available on HealthTestingCenters.com, include HPV genotyping:



High and Low Risk HPV with Genotyping- $149 - at-home test kit that detects High and Low Risk HPV infections with specific genotyping through a vaginal, penile, oral or anal swab.

- at-home test kit that detects High and Low Risk HPV infections with specific genotyping through a vaginal, penile, oral or anal swab. Female or Male STD Panel - $209 - at-home test kit that detects High and Low Risk HPV, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea and HSV type 1 and 2.

"HPV detection is often an STD that is overlooked for detection or not offered in a medical clinic, especially in male patients. With SelfCollect and Health Testing Centers, individuals can now be their own health advocate by educating themselves and making their own decisions on testing," said Jennifer Solomon, Director of Business Development at SelfCollect.

Health Testing Centers has expanded the at-home test kit line more than 70 panels that can be ordered and delivered conveniently to a consumer's home, including cardiac, thyroid, food sensitivity, hormones, vitamins, genetics and STD testing. Testing kits provide simple sample collection, free shipping, and accurate physician-reviewed results. In addition, Health Testing Centers is now offering an independent physician consult and prescription, if appropriate, for select STDs. All included in an upfront price, providing an end-to-end care model for consumers.

About SelfCollect

Launched in 2015 by a team of respected health care individuals, SelfCollect is a confidential, online STD testing service that allows individuals to take control of their intimate health from the comfort and privacy of their own home through highly accurate at-home STD testing.

About Health Testing Centers

Health Testing Centers is a mission-driven company on the forefront of greater control in healthcare through personalized preventive care. Since 1980, the Fort Lauderdale, FL company has been enabling consumer access to laboratory testing, including Doctor's oversight, and providing helpful resources for individuals to understand their health data. Fast forward 38 years, 100,000 patients served, Health Testing Centers now works nationwide with major laboratories, as well as the premier specialized laboratories to provide an online menu of best-in-class testing, delivered with a 100% satisfaction guarantee and unparalleled level of service.

