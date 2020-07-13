Health Vector Announces Appointment of Josh Heapes as Chief Growth Officer

NEWTON, Mass., July 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Vector, an innovative health information management company, announced the appointment of Joshua Heapes as the company's Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Mr. Heapes will lead the expansion of Health Vector's commercial organization including sales, account management, commercial operations, and marketing, to position the company for its next phase of accelerated growth.

"Health Vector has a compelling solution to address real-world challenges facing us all, as consumers of our healthcare system," said Mr. Heapes. "I am impressed by the management team at Health Vector and am motivated by my own personal experience as I traversed the complex system in order to get an accurate diagnosis which required surgery last year. This experience, combined with the powerful solution already launched by Health Vector, drives me to build the growth of the organization as it works to support patient health, improve outcomes and streamline the system in which we consume our healthcare information."

Prior to joining Health Vector, Mr. Heapes spent two decades in the financial sector, focusing on business growth at Bank of America, Citibank, Morgan Stanley, and Santander. Mr. Heapes managed the partnership channel for Citibank's joint-venture with Morgan Stanley for New England. He has lengthy experience establishing outside partnerships and driving strategic marketing with multiple industry organizations. He is a long-time contributor to the innovation ecosystems as a sponsor, judge, mentor, and friend. Mr. Heapes serves as an advisor to early stage companies, an investor, and board member to local nonprofits. He is determined to help empower patients and improve their health journey by leveraging mobile technology.

"We are very excited that Josh is joining Health Vector. He has an impressive track record of driving growth at some of the major financial institutions and a personal motivation to make an impact on patients' lives," said Dan Mirica, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to working together to build strong partnerships in the healthcare sector and beyond."

About Health Vector

Health Vector is an innovative health management solution that pioneers a new form of patient activation to significantly boost engagement and reduce wellness and medical costs using artificial intelligence insights, principles of cognitive behavioral therapy and action analytics. Health Vector was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA. https://www.healthvector.world/ or download on Apple Store or Google Play.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-vector-announces-appointment-of-josh-heapes-as-chief-growth-officer-301091962.html

SOURCE Health Vector