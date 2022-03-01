Healthcare And Technology Veterans Join AKASA's Executive Team

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKASA™ , the leading developer of AI for healthcare operations, has named Ryan Roland as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Phil Walsh as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to its executive team. The two healthcare and technology veterans join AKASA as both the company's customer base and employee base are growing rapidly.

"AKASA is continuing to expand our footprint across healthcare. Automation is now a mission-critical tool to sustain daily operations as staffing gaps and backlogged work queues plague teams," said Malinka Walaliyadde, CEO and co-founder of AKASA. "The addition of Ryan and Phil bolsters our team in our push to build the future of healthcare with AI."

With more than 20 years of experience in the financial operations and management of high-tech companies, Ryan Roland comes to AKASA from Honor Technology. As Honor's CFO, Ryan helped guide the company through $210M in equity financing, $300 million in debt financing, and four acquisitions including Home Instead, creating a combined organization representing over $2 billion in home care services revenue. Prior to Honor, he was CEO of Teespring, a commerce platform for building brands, which sold more than $800M of products during his tenure there. He also held senior finance roles at Jive Software and SuccessFactors.

Phil Walsh brings more than two decades of healthcare sales and marketing experience to his new role as AKASA's CMO. Most recently, he worked at Cognizant, a Fortune 200 technology and services company, as the Global Head of Field Marketing, overseeing a team of 200+ marketers and reporting directly to Cognizant's CMO. At Cognizant, Phil led marketing efforts across multiple industries, with a primary focus on healthcare technology offerings, including directly overseeing all marketing efforts at TriZetto, a Cognizant company. Prior to Cognizant, Phil worked in medical device, pharmaceutical and healthcare software in a variety of sales and marketing leadership roles. Phil has a BS from Clemson University and an MBA from Wingate University.

"What drew me to AKASA is how the company intentionally built a unique team of the best Silicon Valley technology thinkers and longtime healthcare industry veterans to ensure the company innovates and solves the real challenges of healthcare operations," said Roland. "I am thrilled to be joining AKASA during this exciting time of growth and to build on the opportunity to transform healthcare with the team."

"AKASA's commitment to provide value to customers by offering world-class technology and lead with a research-first approach on new state-of-the-art standards for AI and ML in healthcare operations pushes our entire industry forward," said Walsh. "I am excited to tell AKASA's story and showcase how our approach to AI and automation can power healthcare's back office."

About AKASA

AKASA is the leading developer of AI for healthcare operations. AKASA scales human intelligence with leading-edge AI and ML securely trained on customer data to learn unique systems, continuously adapt to changing environments, and deliver comprehensive automation and analytics for complex workflows. The result is a seamlessly integrated, customized solution that reduces operating costs, frees up staff to do the work they love, and helps health systems allocate resources to where they matter most.

AKASA has a work-from-anywhere attitude and we are hiring. Step into the future of healthcare with AKASA. Learn more at www.AKASA.com/careers.

