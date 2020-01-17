Healthcare Cloud Computing Industry Report 2020: World Market to Exceed $92 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Cloud Computing - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market accounted for $18.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $92.24 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.7%.



Proliferation of new payment models and costoefficiency of cloud, dynamic nature of health benefit plan designs, and implementation of the patient protection and affordable care act are likely to boost the growth of the healthcare cloud computing market. However, concerns over data security and privacy, and migration from legacy systems are likely to hamper the profit boundaries.



Rising demand for stringent regulatory compliance, public awareness, and growing investment from healthcare players such as Cisco, IBM, GE Healthcare, and government organizations are expected to create a demand for this technique during the analysis period. The proliferation of high-speed internet and implementation of favorable regulatory acts are also expected to provide growth to the market.



Based on application, clinical information systems segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high adoption of systems in critical care such as ICUs for efficient management of patient data, and also there is huge demand for clinical information systems from hospitals and healthcare providers.



By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the presence of key factors such as high adoption rate of healthcare IT services and continuous support, financially and otherwise, from the government agency.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hybrid Cloud

5.3 Private Cloud

5.4 Public Cloud



6 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Consulting

6.2.2 Implementation Services

6.2.3 Post-Sales & Maintenance

6.2.4 Training & Education

6.3 Software



7 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Service Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IaaS)

7.3 Platform-As-A-Service (PaaS)

7.4 Software-As-A-Service (SaaS)



8 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Pricing Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pay-As-You-Go Model

8.3 Spot Pricing Model



9 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Clinical Information Systems

9.2.1 Electronic Medical Records

9.2.2 Laboratory Information Management Systems

9.2.3 Pharmacy Information Systems

9.2.4 Picture Archiving, Communication Systems & Vendor-Neutral Archives and Image Sharing

9.2.5 Population Health Management

9.2.6 Radiology Information Systems

9.2.7 Telehealth

9.2.8 Other Clinical Information Systems

9.3 Nonclinical Information Systems

9.3.1 Billing and Accounts Management

9.3.2 Financial Management

9.3.3 Fraud Management

9.3.4 Health Information Exchange

9.3.5 Revenue Cycle Management

9.3.6 Supply Chain Management Solutions

9.3.7 Other Nonclinical Information Systems



10 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Healthcare Providers

10.3 Healthcare Payers



11 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

13.2 Athenahealth Inc.

13.3 CareCloud Corporation

13.4 Carestream Health

13.5 ClearDATA

13.6 Dell Inc.

13.7 IBM Corporation

13.8 Iron Mountain Inc.

13.9 Oracle Corporation

13.10 Siemens Healthineers

13.11 Cisco System Inc.

13.12 Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc.

13.13 EMC Corp.



