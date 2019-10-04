Healthcare Design Studio, GoInvo Announces Data Visualization Workshop at Connected Health Conference in Boston

ARLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare design studio, GoInvo is bringing an exciting line up of speakers to the Connected Health Conference in Boston, for a deep dive workshop, "Seeing Healthcare: Data Visualization for Clinicians". In this three-hour, senior-level program, attendees will engage with industry experts, gain practical skills, and build a level of confidence in understanding core user experience principles in healthcare visualization design. Additionally, attendees will develop an understanding of the challenges and complexities in designing software and visualizations for decision tools — from primary care telemedicine to clinical trials to population health.

In today's information rich world, in order for healthcare providers to make actionable decisions, they need analytic tools that both collect data and make sense of it. "This workshop will improve your ability to see the system of design needs and techniques for healthcare — to increase access, quality, and patient safety through design," said Juhan Sonin, director of GoInvo.

"Seeing Healthcare: Data Visualization for Clinicians" is 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Wednesday, October 16 at the 11th Annual Connected Health Conference in Boston (https://www.connectedhealthconf.org/boston/2019). GoInvo friends and colleagues are eligible for a $100 registration discount (19CHC100).

About GoInvo

GoInvo's design practice is dedicated to innovation in healthcare. Over the past 15 years, we've created beautiful software for patients, clinicians, researchers, and administrators, working with organizations as far-reaching as AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, 3M, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. We are a mission-driven organization made up of expert designers, founded on the idea of making tangible and positive change in the world. Visit our Web site (http://www.goinvo.com) to learn more about how we're designing the future of healthcare.

