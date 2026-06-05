Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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05.06.2026 14:45:31

Healthcare ETFs: PJP Focuses on Pharmaceuticals, While XBI Zeroes in on Biotech

The Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:PJP) offers concentrated exposure to established, profitable drugmakers with lower volatility, while the State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT:XBI) provides broader, higher-beta exposure to earlier-stage biotechnology companies.Investors choosing between these healthcare funds are essentially weighing the relative stability of established pharmaceutical giants against the high-growth potential of clinical-stage biotechnology. While both target the medical sector, their underlying investment strategies result in vastly different risk-return profiles, fee structures, and portfolio concentrations for long-term holders.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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