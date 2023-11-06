|
06.11.2023 19:17:23
Healthcare Insurance Giant Cigna Mulls Offloading Medicare Advantage Business
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is reportedly contemplating the sale of its Medicare Advantage business and working with an investment bank to explore options for a business that could be worth billions, according to Reuters.The move follows a decade of expansion in the sector, including the acquisition of HealthSpring for $3.8 billion in 2011, and could signal Cigna's response to a challenging reimbursement environment. Also Read: Cigna Reports $1.4B Q3 Profit On Health Plan, Evernorth Growth; Lifts ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
