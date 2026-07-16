Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
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16.07.2026 15:31:01
Healthcare Investing in 2026: iShares Global Healthcare ETF Outperforms Invesco Health Care ETF
iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IXJ) provides broad international exposure and market-cap weighting, whereas Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEMKT:RSPH) focuses on U.S. large caps with a specific equal-weighting mandate that reduces concentration risk.Both funds offer targeted exposure to the healthcare sector but differ significantly in their geographic scope and construction. While RSPH levels the playing field among 60 domestic giants, IXJ captures 110 global leaders, including major European pharmaceutical companies. With $4.1 billion in assets under management (AUM), the iShares fund offers substantially higher liquidity than its $734.1 million Invesco counterpart.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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