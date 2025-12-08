Healthcare Names Post Strong After-Hours Moves: KYMR, OCUL, POAI Among Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - Several healthcare and biotech names posted notable gains in Friday's after-hours trading session, with momentum driven by clinical updates, recent announcements, and technical rebounds.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) surged in extended trading, climbing to $73.00, a 9.58% rise from the close. Shares had ended the regular session at $66.62, up modestly by 0.59%. The company is preparing to announce results from the BroADen Phase 1b clinical trial of KT-621, its oral STAT6 degrader for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, on Monday, December 8. Anticipation around this readout appears to have fueled strong after-hours momentum.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) advanced to $14.00 after hours, marking an 11.29% increase. The stock closed at $12.58, up 1.21% during the day. While no fresh updates were released on Friday, the company recently announced progress in its HELIOS-3 Phase 3 registrational program for AXPAXLI (OTX-TKI) in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, with the first patient randomized on November 24.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) shares rose to $30.54 in after-hours trading, a 2.62% gain. Shares had closed at $29.76, up 1.50% earlier in the day. The company did not issue new updates on Friday, but the stock extended its upward trajectory into the evening session.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) jumped to $4.84 after hours, a 13.62% rise, following a sharp decline during the regular session, where shares fell more than 22% to $4.26. Earlier in the week, the company disclosed that it had regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum stockholders' equity requirement, ensuring continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The rebound in extended trading suggests renewed confidence after the compliance update.

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) edged higher to $1.92 after hours, up 3.23%. Shares had closed at $1.86, down 6.06% during the day. The company recently presented new research at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, highlighting improved delivery of AßO-targeting antibodies through the transferrin receptor pathway. Collaborative work with JCR Pharmaceuticals is now advancing toward clinical testing, supporting long-term development prospects.

EUDA Health Holdings Ltd. (EUDA) rose to $2.93 after hours, a 7.72% gain. The stock had closed at $2.72, down 6.85% earlier in the day. On November 26, the company announced a securities purchase agreement with Streeterville Capital for a convertible warrant valued at $100,000, exercisable for up to 2 million shares at $6.00 per share. The agreement provides additional financing flexibility as EUDA pursues growth initiatives.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) gained to $3.21 after hours, up 4.90%. Shares had finished the regular session flat at $3.06. No new announcements were made on Friday, but the stock's move reflects renewed activity in extended trading.