Galenica Aktie
WKN DE: A2DN0K / ISIN: CH0360674466
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27.04.2026 07:54:43
Healthcare players seek to establish the “Electronic Prescription Switzerland” service nationwide
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Galenica AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press release
The Swiss healthcare system is taking a further step towards digitalisation. Leading organisations are jointly committed to the “Electronic Prescription Switzerland” service – the solution forged by the Swiss Medical Association FMH, the Swiss Pharmacists Association pharmaSuisse and Health Info Net AG (HIN) – for prescribing and redeeming digital prescriptions by physicians at all dispensing points. The key players are reiterating their intention to roll out the digital solution nationwide even before the advent of any legal obligation to do so.
At a roundtable initiated by Galenica, representatives of pharmaSuisse, FMH as well as service providers, software providers, politicians, the administration and IT discussed specific steps to promote the use of electronic prescriptions and their integration into supply processes. Participants agreed that electronic prescriptions can only be established through coordinated collaboration, joint implementation and consistent integration into the primary systems of physicians, hospitals and pharmacies.
Stronger network of service providers
The Electronic Prescription Switzerland service aims to standardise the still heterogeneous prescription landscape and ensure that digital communication between all stakeholders in the healthcare sector is secure, efficient and free of media discontinuities. The solution meets all regulatory requirements and enables both digital signatures and further processing using structured prescription data. The Electronic Prescription Switzerland service is already implemented in the country’s leading practice, hospital and pharmacy systems, and prescriptions can be redeemed digitally in most Swiss pharmacies. More than 470,000 electronic prescriptions were issued in 2025. The milestone of 100,000 electronic prescriptions issued per month was reached in March 2026.
Healthcare stakeholders have pledged to advance technical integration in a targeted manner. At the same time, digital processes are to be simplified and designed in such a way that they improve efficiency in the day-to-day work of pharmacies and physicians. The stakeholders also advocate closer coordination in order to harmonise interfaces and avoid duplication of structures.
Electronic prescriptions as a step towards eMedication
The Electronic Prescription Switzerland service is a key component on the path towards eMedication. It supplements existing solutions such as eMediplan and creates the basis for an end-to-end digital medication process.
Industry representatives are committed to implementing this step proactively as a joint digitisation project that exemplifies how cooperation facilitates progress and sustainably improves care for patients.
For further information, please contact:
Welcome to the Galenica network!
Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information about Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Galenica AG
|Untermattweg 8
|3027 Bern
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 058 852 81 11
|E-mail:
|info@galenica.com
|Internet:
|https://www.galenica.com
|ISIN:
|CH0360674466
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2314828
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2314828 27.04.2026 CET/CEST
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