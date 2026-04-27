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27.04.2026 07:54:43

Healthcare players seek to establish the “Electronic Prescription Switzerland” service nationwide

Galenica AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Healthcare players seek to establish the “Electronic Prescription Switzerland” service nationwide

27.04.2026 / 07:54 CET/CEST

Press release

  • FMH, pharmaSuisse and numerous industry representatives are working together to ensure that the “Electronic Prescription Switzerland” service is introduced and used nationwide.
  • The 100,000 mark for electronic prescriptions issued per month was reached in March 2026. 
  • The key players want to speed up the digitalisation of the prescription process.
  • To promote the widespread adoption of e-prescriptions, it is essential to ensure that providers can easily issue them digitally and that they can be redeemed entirely online.

The Swiss healthcare system is taking a further step towards digitalisation. Leading organisations are jointly committed to the “Electronic Prescription Switzerland” service – the solution forged by the Swiss Medical Association FMH, the Swiss Pharmacists Association pharmaSuisse and Health Info Net AG (HIN) – for prescribing and redeeming digital prescriptions by physicians at all dispensing points. The key players are reiterating their intention to roll out the digital solution nationwide even before the advent of any legal obligation to do so.

 

At a roundtable initiated by Galenica, representatives of pharmaSuisse, FMH as well as service providers, software providers, politicians, the administration and IT discussed specific steps to promote the use of electronic prescriptions and their integration into supply processes. Participants agreed that electronic prescriptions can only be established through coordinated collaboration, joint implementation and consistent integration into the primary systems of physicians, hospitals and pharmacies.

 

Stronger network of service providers

The Electronic Prescription Switzerland service aims to standardise the still heterogeneous prescription landscape and ensure that digital communication between all stakeholders in the healthcare sector is secure, efficient and free of media discontinuities. The solution meets all regulatory requirements and enables both digital signatures and further processing using structured prescription data. The Electronic Prescription Switzerland service is already implemented in the country’s leading practice, hospital and pharmacy systems, and prescriptions can be redeemed digitally in most Swiss pharmacies. More than 470,000 electronic prescriptions were issued in 2025. The milestone of 100,000 electronic prescriptions issued per month was reached in March 2026.

 

Healthcare stakeholders have pledged to advance technical integration in a targeted manner. At the same time, digital processes are to be simplified and designed in such a way that they improve efficiency in the day-to-day work of pharmacies and physicians. The stakeholders also advocate closer coordination in order to harmonise interfaces and avoid duplication of structures.

 

Electronic prescriptions as a step towards eMedication

The Electronic Prescription Switzerland service is a key component on the path towards eMedication. It supplements existing solutions such as eMediplan and creates the basis for an end-to-end digital medication process.

 

Industry representatives are committed to implementing this step proactively as a joint digitisation project that exemplifies how cooperation facilitates progress and sustainably improves care for patients.

 

 

The following healthcare players support the nationwide establishment of the “Electronic Prescription Switzerland” service:

 

Swiss Pharmacists Association pharmaSuisse: https://pharmasuisse.org

FMH Swiss Medical Association: https://www.fmh.ch

Health Info Net AG (HIN): https://www.hin.ch

Medgate AG: https://www.medgate.ch

Medi24 AG: https://www.medi24.ch

Santé24 from SWICA AG: https://www.swica.ch

Phoenix Pharma Switzerland: https://phoenixpharma.ch

Hirslanden Group: https://www.hirslanden.ch

Axon Lab AG: https://www.axonlab.com/

MediService by Redcare: https://www.mediservice.ch

Galenica Ltd.: https://www.galenica.com

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Media Relations:
Nina Amann, Lead Media Relations
Tel. +41 58 852 85 17
E-Mail: media@galenica.com		  

Welcome to the Galenica network!
Over 8,000 employees at Galenica work tirelessly to improve the health and well-being of the people of Switzerland every day. With its pharmacies, pharmaceutical logistics providers, products, services and home care, Galenica has a broad and successful position in the market. We are shaping the future of healthcare in collaboration with our strong partners – by drawing on the diverse skills and extensive expertise of our entire network. Our ambition is to fulfil the needs of customers and patients in the Swiss healthcare market seamlessly, efficiently and personally.

Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information about Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Galenica AG
Untermattweg 8
3027 Bern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 058 852 81 11
E-mail: info@galenica.com
Internet: https://www.galenica.com
ISIN: CH0360674466
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2314828

 
End of News EQS News Service

2314828  27.04.2026 CET/CEST

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