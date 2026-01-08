Healthcare Realty Trust Aktie
Healthcare Realty Trust Appoints Daniel Gabbay As EVP And CFO, Maintains 2025 FFO Guidance
(RTTNews) - Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) on Thursday announced the appointment of Daniel Gabbay as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective January 12, 2026.
Austen Helfrich, CFO since October 2024, will be leaving the company to pursue other business opportunities.
Gabbay brings nearly 20 years of investment banking experience, providing advisory and capital markets services to clients across the real estate sector. Since 2024, he has served as a managing director in the real estate investment banking group at RBC Capital Markets, where he was primarily responsible for coverage of the healthcare REIT sector.
The company said there is no change to its previously issued 2025 normalized funds from operations (FFO) guidance, which was raised as part of its reported third-quarter 2025 financial results.
