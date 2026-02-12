Healthcare Realty Trust Aktie
WKN: 886627 / ISIN: US4219461047
|
12.02.2026 23:10:09
Healthcare Realty Trust Swings To Q4 Profit, NAREIT FFO Rises
(RTTNews) - Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.4 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $106.8 million or $0.31 per share last year.
NAREIT FFO was $126.99 million or $0.36 per share, compared to $105.64 million or $0.30 per share last year.
Normalized FFO of $142.1 million or $0.40 per share, compared to $143.4 million or $0.40 per share last year.
Revenues for the quarter were $286.3 million, down from $309.8 million last year.
Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects to report earnings between a loss of $0.05 to earnings of $0.05, NAREIT FFO per share of $1.44 to $1.50, and Normalized FFO per share of $1.58 to $1.64.
The Board unanimously approved a common stock dividend for $0.24 per share to be paid on March 11, 2026, to Class A common stockholders of record on February 24, 2026.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.