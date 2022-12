Healthcare S-Reits capture Japan opportunities with expanding footprint

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

THERE are two actively traded healthcare related S-Reits, namely ParkwayLife Reit and First Reit. Both ParkwayLife Reit (37.1 per cent of its asset value) and First Reit (22.8 per cent of its assets under management) have significant exposure to Japan nursing homes and healthcare-related properties through recent acquisitions.