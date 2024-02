Healthcare S-Reits outperform in February

HEALTHCARE-RELATED assets remain one of the most resilient commercial real estate sectors, according to the latest Healthcare Real Estate Outlook by JLL. The report identified five trends that will drive the healthcare industry in 2024: a focus on organisational fitness; rising costs alongside a tight talent pool; consolidation shakeups and vertical integration; disruptors that accelerate consumer-focused care; and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel