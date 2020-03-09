Healthcare Scheduling and Staffing Solution Axxess CARE Now Available in California, Michigan and Ohio

DALLAS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess CARE, the powerful scheduling and staffing solution, is now available for home health providers in California, Michigan and Ohio. Created by Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, Axxess CARE has already helped hundreds of organizations complete nearly 15,000 patient visits in Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts and Florida during its initial pilot stage.

Organizations using Axxess CARE can connect with nurses and physical therapists to provide timely care. Axxess is methodically introducing Axxess CARE to fine-tune the platform and processes before introducing it to the entire industry.

"Excitement about Axxess CARE continues to build, and we're pleased to be able to now help organizations in California, Michigan and Ohio overcome staffing challenges," said John Olajide, Founder and CEO of Axxess. "Through Axxess CARE, home health providers can schedule their own staff, and when needed, extend their staffing capacity and grow their business through access to qualified clinicians to meet patient needs. At the same time, clinicians enjoy a more convenient way to work."

Axxess CARE is seamlessly integrated with Axxess Home Health, a secure, HIPAA-compliant software platform, allowing organizations to conveniently post visits for qualified professionals. After downloading the Axxess CARE mobile app through the Apple App Store or Google Play, clinicians can apply for visits after background checks and license verifications have been completed. Organizations have the flexibility to review and select the most appropriate clinician for each posted visit.

An innovation leader in healthcare at home software and solutions, Axxess is the first and only software provider to create native mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices and has integrated OASIS patient assessment and documentation into the app, enabling clinicians to productively work anywhere and at any time.

Through the sophisticated Axxess CARE platform, clinician profiles, competencies, expertise, availability and ratings can be viewed by organizations at any time, and organizations are able to communicate with interested clinicians, post visits and coordinate care in real time. Axxess CARE's advanced electronic visit verification feature helps organizations know when visits are complete so they can review documentation, easily process payments and rate performance.

The Axxess CARE app enables clinicians to complete all visit documentation at the point of care – right in the patient's home – allowing them to complete work faster. They can also easily track past, current and projected earnings.

Axxess CARE is available to Axxess clients who use Axxess Home Health software.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 7,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

Contact: Dennis Petroskey

(202) 215-6767

dpetroskey@axxess.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-scheduling-and-staffing-solution-axxess-care-now-available-in-california-michigan-and-ohio-301019398.html

SOURCE Axxess