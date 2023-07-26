Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Q2 2023 Results

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) reported for the three months ended June 30, 2023 revenue of $418.9 million, GAAP net income of $8.6 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted common share, and adjusted EBITDA of $26.3 million.

Q2 Results

Revenue for the quarter was reported at $418.9 million, with housekeeping & laundry and dining & nutrition segment revenues of $190.8 million and $228.1 million, respectively.

Housekeeping & laundry and dining & nutrition segment margins were 8.7% and 5.5%, respectively.

Direct cost of services was reported at $367.7 million, or 87.8%. Direct cost included an $11.3 million increase in CECL AR reserves.

SG&A was reported at $41.4 million; after adjusting for the $2.3 million increase in deferred compensation, actual SG&A was $39.1 million, or 9.3%.

The effective tax rate was 24.6%. The Company expects a 2023 tax rate of 24% to 26%.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $7.4 million and was impacted by an $18.8 million increase in accrued payroll and a $39.0 million increase in accounts receivable related to the timing of cash collections. DSO for the quarter was 83 days.

Ted Wahl, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In Q2, we delivered strong core earnings and added to an already robust new business pipeline, while navigating a difficult cash collections environment. Industry fundamentals continue to improve, and a stabilizing labor market and select state-based reimbursement increases have contributed to the gradual but steady occupancy recovery. While there remains uncertainty as to what a minimum staffing requirement might look like for the industry, we remain hopeful that CMS will fully consider the impact on operators before finalizing a rule, and have confidence in our customers’ ability to manage any such rule.”

Mr. Wahl concluded, "We enter the second half of the year with three clear priorities. The first is continuing to manage direct costs at 86%, excluding CECL. The second is collecting what we bill, building on the strong momentum gained in May and June. The third and perhaps the most impactful is the realization of our business development efforts yielding new facility starts. There is a high level of internal enthusiasm as we pivot to growth mode through the back half of 2023 and into 2024.”

Conference Call and Upcoming Events

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 418,931 $ 424,857 $ 836,161 $ 851,668 Operating costs and expenses: Costs of services provided 367,728 379,370 728,706 752,632 Selling, general and administrative 41,429 29,281 81,476 65,017 Income from operations 9,774 16,206 25,979 34,019 Other income (expense), net 1,636 (7,956 ) 2,987 (9,988 ) Income before income taxes 11,410 8,250 28,966 24,031 Income tax provision 2,812 1,430 7,684 5,882 Net income $ 8,598 $ 6,820 $ 21,282 $ 18,149 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.29 $ 0.24 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.29 $ 0.24 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 74,478 74,337 74,488 74,332 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 74,567 74,358 74,543 74,345

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,662 $ 26,279 Marketable securities, at fair value 93,185 95,200 Accounts and notes receivable, net 380,061 336,777 Other current assets 47,178 50,376 Total current assets 549,086 508,632 Property and equipment, net 26,932 22,975 Notes receivable — long-term 30,740 32,609 Goodwill 75,529 75,529 Other intangible assets, net 13,539 15,946 Deferred compensation funding 37,020 33,493 Other assets 28,912 29,150 Total assets $ 761,758 $ 718,334 Accrued insurance claims — current $ 24,891 $ 23,166 Other current liabilities 164,773 155,453 Total current liabilities 189,664 178,619 Accrued insurance claims — long-term 68,920 65,541 Deferred compensation liability — long-term 37,171 33,764 Lease liability — long-term 11,560 8,097 Other long term liabilities 3,854 6,141 Stockholders' equity 450,589 426,172 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 761,758 $ 718,334

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 8,598 $ 6,820 $ 21,282 $ 18,149 Income tax provision 2,812 1,430 7,684 5,882 Interest, net 488 (616 ) 591 (1,033 ) Depreciation & amortization 3,595 3,618 7,315 7,765 EBITDA $ 15,493 $ 11,252 $ 36,872 $ 30,763 Share-based compensation 2,351 2,372 4,409 4,768 Gain/loss on deferred compensation, net 38 167 82 456 Bad debt expense adjustments(1) 8,379 12,398 12,414 13,506 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,261 $ 26,189 $ 53,777 $ 49,493 (1) The bad debt expense adjustment reflects the difference between GAAP bad debt expense (CECL) and historical write-offs as a percentage of revenues, both of which are based on the same seven year look-back period.

