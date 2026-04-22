Healthcare Services Group Aktie

Healthcare Services Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870932 / ISIN: US4219061086

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22.04.2026 13:30:03

Healthcare Services Group Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $26.060 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $17.228 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $462.766 million from $447.662 million last year.

Healthcare Services Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.060 Mln. vs. $17.228 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $462.766 Mln vs. $447.662 Mln last year.

Ted Wahl, CEO of Healthcare Services Group, said: “We delivered strong first quarter results across revenue, earnings, and cash flow, and we have carried that positive momentum into the second quarter. New client wins and high retention rates drove our year-over-year topline growth, and our field-based teams’ operational excellence led to quality service outcomes and consistent margins.”

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the Group has reaffirmed its mid-single-digit revenue growth outlook.

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