20.04.2022 13:21:16

Healthcare Services Group Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) reported first quarter net income of $11.33 million, or $0.15 per share compared to $24.65 million or $0.33 per share, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased to $426.81 million from $407.75 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $424.77 million in revenue.

The company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2125 per common share, payable on June 24, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2022.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group were up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

