Healthcare Services Q1 Profit Rises, Tops View; Revenues Down, Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income increased to $12.68 million or $0.17 per share from last year's $11.33 million or $0.15 per share.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $417.23 million from last year's $426.81 million. Analysts expected revenues of $423.64 million for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.5 million, an 18 percent increase over the prior year's corresponding quarter.

