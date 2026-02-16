AS ONE Aktie
WKN: 936622 / ISIN: JP3131300000
|
16.02.2026 22:51:00
Healthcare Stock Soars 74% This Past Year as One Fund Lifts Stake to 10% of Portfolio
On February 13, 2026, Alta Fox Capital Management disclosed a buy of 776,975 shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $26.06 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to its SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Alta Fox Capital Management increased its position in BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) by 776,975 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was approximately $26.06 million, calculated using the average share price over the quarter. At quarter-end, the stake’s value had risen by $32.73 million, reflecting both the purchase and stock price appreciation.BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is a leading provider of home and community-based healthcare services in the United States, with a significant scale and a diversified service offering. The company leverages its integrated platform to deliver both pharmacy and direct care services to a broad patient base, primarily serving Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. BrightSpring's strategy centers on expanding access to care in non-institutional settings, positioning the company to benefit from long-term trends in healthcare delivery and population health management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AS ONE CORP
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AS ONE CORP
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AS ONE CORP
|2 230,00
|-0,51%