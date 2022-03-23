HealthCare Synergy partners with nVoq to improve clinician experience for home health and hospice

HealthCare Synergy selects nVoq to be their preferred speech recognition provider

BOULDER, Colo., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCare Synergy, a leader in home health software and automations, announces a co-marketing partnership with nVoq Incorporated. HealthCare Synergy will promote clinicians using nVoq's accurate, secure speech-to-text technology in the office, on the go, or in the home when providing care. nVoq's suite of leading-edge speech recognition solutions includes nVoq.Mobile Voice for the Android tablet, and nVoq.Voice for Windows users.

Along with nVoq, HealthCare Synergy will partner to educate agencies and clinicians on how they will benefit from using nVoq's speech recognition technology. With increased documentation requirements, clinicians can quickly see the advantage of an easy-to-use speech-to-text solution that overlays with HealthCare Synergy's software, meets HIPAA compliance regulations, and understands the medical vocabulary unique to home health and hospice. nVoq fulfills these requirements, allowing clinicians to tell the patient story easily, efficiently, and accurately through a dictated narrative note.

"HealthCare Synergy is always looking to provide post-acute agencies the software and automations to operate at optimal performance. Speech recognition is really the future of optimizing documentation software. We are excited to partner with nVoq to offer the next level of accurate and efficient clinical documentation," said Dave Crow, President of HealthCare Synergy. "By using nVoq's technology with HealthCare Synergy's software, caregivers can deliver higher quality, accurate documentation, in a timelier manner— enhancing the caregiving experience, accelerating reimbursement cycles, and enabling a better work-life balance."

"nVoq has tremendous success enabling leading home health and hospice agencies with our state-of-the art speech recognition platform" said Debbi Gillotti, Chief Operating Officer at nVoq. "Our partnership with HealthCare Synergy further aligns with our deep dedication to bring nVoq's industry leading speech recognition to home health and hospice agencies."

About HealthCare Synergy

HealthCare Synergy, Inc., headquartered in Cypress, CA, has supported the post-acute care industry for the past 30 years with innovative and cost-effective software and service solutions to help agencies efficiently run their businesses. They offer managed services covering coding, OASSIS review, 485 preparation, complete patient chart reviews, and revenue cycle management. Their flagship product, Synergy EMR, is a complete Electronic Medical Record (EMR) with an easy-to-use clinical front end for field staff and a robust billing engine that has evolved over the last 30 years. For more information, go to healthcaresynergy.com or call Dave Crow at 714-229-8700.

About nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement. For more information, go to nVoq.com or call Kristen Ayers, Director of Marketing at 303-304-7021.

SOURCE nVoq Incorporated