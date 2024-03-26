Healthcare, Technology Stocks Rise; TSX Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Healthcare and technology stocks are among the prominent gainers in the Canadian market, where the mood remains cautious on Tuesday as investors await some crucial economic data from Canada and the U.S.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 71.85 points or 0.33% at 22,014.13 nearly an hour past noon.

The Healthcare Capped Index is up more than 4%. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is soaring nearly 12.5%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is gaining about 3.75%. Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is zooming more than 18%.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO), up 7.3%, is the top gainer in the Information Technology Capped Index. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) is up 2.15%. Alithya Corp (ALYA.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) are up 1 to 1.5%.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) is up with a hefty gain of 10.8%. BRP Inc (DOO.TO) is up 4%. Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), ONEX Corporation (ONEX.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO) and Nutrien (NTR.TO) are up 1.5 to 4%.

Westport Terminals (WPRT.TO) is plunging 10%. ATS Corporation (ATS.TO) and Tecsys (TCS.TO) are down 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively. Ag Growth Corporation (AFN.TO) is down 2.3% and GFL Environmental (GFL.TO) is lower by about 2.1%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) has entered into a definitive agreement with WhiteWater/I Squared Capital and MPLX LP to form a joint-venture that will develop, construct, own, and operate natural gas pipeline and storage assets connecting Permian Basin natural gas supply to growing LNG and U.S. Gulf Coast demand. The stock is down by about 0.4%.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.TO) is up 2.6%. The company reported that its fourth-quarter operational loss was 0.4 million euros or $0.4 million, compared to last year's profit of 0.2 million euros.

On the economic front, according to preliminary estimates, wholesale sales in Canada rose by 0.8% month-over-month in February, after rising 0.1% a month earlier.