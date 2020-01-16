Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Release of Inaugural Sustainability Report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA or the "Company"), announced today the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report. The report outlines the Company's commitment and progress towards goals related to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters. Though it is the first report, HTA has been committed to its ethos, Build Life Better, by making a difference in the domains of Environment, Workplace, and Community from the start.

"I am proud to introduce our inaugural Sustainability Report," stated Founder, Chairman and CEO Scott D. Peters. "The report demonstrates our commitment to environmental, social and governance matters, by showing our progress and by highlighting our commitment to continued growth in these areas. You'll see us continue to leverage the national platform we've worked hard to create, in order to achieve our aim of bringing healthcare to the local level by supporting the environment and the communities that our employees and tenants live and work in."

The 2019 Sustainability Report, along with additional information about the Company's ESG initiatives, is available online at www.htareit.com.

About HTA

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising approximately 23.7 million square feet of GLA, with $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings as of September 30, 2019. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level.

Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the S&P 500 and US REIT index. More information about HTA can be found on the Company's Website (www.htareit.com), Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

