HealthcareSource Expands Leadership Team, Accelerates Growth in 2019

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthcareSource®, the leading provider of talent management solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team with the appointments of two new executives, Sean Bridgeo as Chief Financial Officer and Richard Juknavorian as Chief Product Officer, to help propel growth in 2020. The Company serves the talent management needs of more than 3,500 clients representing 50 percent of all hospitals in the U.S.

"Healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented talent shortages that are having a major impact on revenue growth and patient care," said Michael Grossi, HealthcareSource Chief Executive Officer. "We've seen increased demand from many of the nation's top healthcare delivery networks and are strengthening our team to ensure we deliver solutions that enable our clients to address those talent challenges. The addition of Sean and Richard, both seasoned healthcare industry executives, to our leadership team is an important part of that strategy."

Hiring the right people and employing engagement and leadership development strategies increases an organization's ability to retain exceptional talent. HealthcareSource's talent management software and advisory solutions are designed specifically for the healthcare industry, enabling organizations across the full continuum of care to recruit, retain and develop talent to provide high quality care.

Key HealthcareSource milestones include:

10,000 healthcare recruiters trained

400,000 performance evaluations conducted

20 million courses completed annually

100 million healthcare applications processed

16 million behavioral assessments completed

1,100 healthcare organizations represented in Lean Human Capital Benchmarks Study

Richard Juknavorian has been named to the newly created position of Chief Product Officer, responsible for strategic product direction and building industry-leading solutions that deliver sustainable value. Juknavorian comes to HealthcareSource with over 20 years of experience developing technology-based products and solutions for the healthcare industry. As Vice President of Product Strategy and Business Development for Casenet, he was responsible for leading product strategy for Casenet's TruCare solution suite; including developing the company's strategic product roadmap. Prior to Casenet, Juknavorian was Senior Vice President for Performance Management at PointRight, a leading provider of Post-Acute analytics and decision support SaaS solutions, where he had oversight of product management, client services, implementation and data analytics. He received a BA from the University of Connecticut and an MS from the University of Massachusetts Lowell - Zuckerberg College of Health Sciences.

Sean Bridgeo has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. He joins HealthcareSource from TimeTrade, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Operations. Prior to TimeTrade, he was CFO of Cure Forward, an online platform that matches cancer patients with relevant clinical trials. Previously, Bridgeo was CFO of NaviNet, a healthcare information technology firm. Earlier, he held financial management positions with Coventry Healthcare and TJX Corporation. Bridgeo earned a Bachelor's degree in management from Providence College and an MBA from the McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley College.

About HealthcareSource

HealthcareSource® is the only comprehensive talent management suite designed specifically to support the healthcare talent ecosystem. Its software, services, content, and analytics enable more than 3,500 healthcare organizations, senior care providers, and staffing agencies, spanning over 6,000 locations, to ensure quality patient and client care by recruiting, retaining, and developing quality talent. HealthcareSource and its award-winning healthcare talent management solutions have been recognized by industry analysts and trade groups.

SOURCE HealthcareSource