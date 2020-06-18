Healthfully™ Releases COVID-19 Back-to-School Solution

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfully™, an enterprise healthcare solutions company, announced today the release of a version of its recently introduced COVID-19 employer back-to-work solution designed specifically for educational institutions. Called Healthfully @ Work, the solution, developed in conjunction with Flagler Health+, helps create a safe environment for everyone to return to campus through an intelligent combination of management tools, easy-to-use apps, and access to health services. The technology supports colleges and universities in administering testing, tracking results and status, obtaining online care, delivering prevention education, and connecting students and staff to virtual support groups.

Healthfully @ Work utilizes the company's core digital health experience platform that simplifies the healthcare journey for all involved. It features secure web and mobile applications and can be integrated with electronic health records and other systems. Colleges can use Healthfully @ Work in conjunction with their on-site healthcare infrastructure or with the local health system and provider partners.

The back-to-school offering consists of two essential components:

Employer Dashboard. Data feeds from the Healthfully app and providers/labs permit monitoring of:

Student/staff compliance with screening, physician visits, testing, and isolation

COVID-19 health status of each individual

Exposure assessment by location and proximity

Healthfully @ Work App. Employees and students use a convenient app to access a range of COVID-19 resources, including:

Self-screening and attestation

Alerts and notifications

COVID-19 education

Telehealth visits

Secure messaging

"We've developed this comprehensive, affordable, easy-to-use tool to enable universities and colleges to manage the safe and effective return of staff and students," said Paul Viskovich, CEO, Healthfully. "The platform will help inspire confidence in the back-to-school program."

