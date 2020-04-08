HealthGrowth Capital, LLC closes $16.8 Million Financing

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthGrowth Capital, LLC, based in Austin, Texas, has closed a $16.8 million financing consisting of both debt and equity. "Our business has matured significantly since our founding nearly four years ago and we are pleased to have reached these significant funding milestones as we take our company to the next level," said Karl Kipke, Chief Executive Officer of HealthGrowth Capital. "This is a critical moment when pharmacy owners need capital and other resources to satisfy patient needs in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic," Kipke added. "We are prepared to help our customers and partners navigate through these challenging times and, together, we will emerge stronger than ever."

The debt portion of the financing consists of an initial $10 million credit facility provided by Old Hill Partners, based in Darien, Connecticut. The credit facility has an accordion feature to expand into a larger facility under certain terms and conditions. "We are excited to offer HealthGrowth Capital this debt financing to fund its future growth. Given its extensive expertise in pharmacy lending and advisory services, we are confident in HealthGrowth's capacity to support its customers in this time of need," said Peter Faigl, Senior Portfolio Manager.

The equity tranche of the financing includes a $6.8 million Series B round. Several leading pharmaceutical and pharmacy industry participants invested in the round. "This capital positions HealthGrowth as a key lender and advisory services resource for every independent pharmacy in the United States," Kipke added.

HealthGrowth Capital, LLC

HealthGrowth Capital, LLC is a leading direct lender to community pharmacies and offers a full spectrum of financial products, including its proprietary PharmLine ™ revolving line of credit, SBA loans, including PPP Payroll Protection Program loans, Asset-Based Loans (ABL) and equipment finance options. HealthGrowth Advisors, LLC provides strategic consulting services to pharmacy owners seeking to maximize profits and operating efficiencies by reducing expenses, expanding into new classes of trade and lowering their cost-of-goods by aggregating their purchasing volume with other HealthGrowth pharmacy customers.

Old Hill Partners Inc., founded by John Howe, is an alternative asset manager focused on asset-based lending transactions with small- and medium-sized enterprises. As an SEC-registered investment advisor, Old Hill operates at the crossroads of investors seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns and emerging companies seeking capital for expansion, acquisitions or growth.

