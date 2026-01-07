Healthpeak Files Confidential IPO Registration For Janus Living REIT

(RTTNews) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) on Wednesday said it has confidentially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of Janus Living, Inc., a newly formed company that plans to operate as a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Janus Living will own and manage senior housing properties. The IPO will include 34 senior housing properties currently owned by Healthpeak.

Proceeds from the offering are expected to fund pending acquisitions, repay debt, and support general corporate purposes.

The number of shares and price range for the offering have not been determined. Healthpeak said it intends to maintain control of Janus Living after the IPO, which is targeted for the first half of 2026.

On Tuesday, Healthpeak Properties shares had closed at $16.50, up 0.67%.