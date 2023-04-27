|
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Q1 Profit Advances, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $117.70 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $69.64 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $525.68 million from $498.37 million last year.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $117.70 Mln. vs. $69.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.22 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.09 -Revenue (Q1): $525.68 Mln vs. $498.37 Mln last year.
