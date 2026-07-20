Physicians Realty Trust Aktie
WKN DE: A1W57P / ISIN: US71943U1043
|
20.07.2026 14:50:45
Healthpeak Properties Sells 49% Of Property Portfolio To Form $2.5 Bln Joint Venture With Brookfield
(RTTNews) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM, BAM.TO) announced on Monday that they have formed a $2.5 billion long-term strategic capital partnership through a joint venture involving a portfolio of outpatient medical buildings across the U.S.
Healthpeak contribution is comprised of 86 properties totaling around 5.6 million square feet of around $2.1 billion.
In the JV, Healthpeak will have a controlling interest of 51 percent, while Brookfield will hold 49 percent. Healthpeak received gross proceeds of around $1.025 billion from the sale of 49% interest to Brookfield with a valuation of around $380 per square foot.
Healthpeak will provide asset management, leasing, property management services, and others. Further, it will retain a call right for a finite period beginning after year seven to repurchase Brookfield's interest at a price sufficient to provide Brookfield with a 6.5% net annual rate of return.
The portfolio is diversified across 11 states and is 95% leased with a weighted average remaining lease term of six years.
Scott Brinker, CEO of Healthpeak, said: "This transaction advances our capital allocation priorities and highlights our unique ability to capture the favourable tailwinds driving demand for outpatient care."
The new venture is expected to be consolidated on Healthpeak's financial statements, with Brookfield's investment as a non-controlling equity interest.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Physicians Realty Trust
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Physicians Realty Trust
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX in Grün -- DAX wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus - Nikkei pausiert
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zulegt, ist bei den deutschen Nachbarn kaum Bewegung zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich freundlich. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit grünen Vorzeichen.