Physicians Realty Trust Aktie
WKN DE: A1W57P / ISIN: US71943U1043
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02.11.2026 23:06:40
Healthpeak Properties Swings To Q3 Profit, Revenue Rises
(RTTNews) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) on Monday, reported net income for the third quarter of 2026, reversing a loss in the same period a year earlier, as total revenue increased.
Net income attributable to Healthpeak Properties was $17.263 million, compared with a net loss of $117.122 million in the third quarter of 2025. Earnings were $0.02 per share, compared with a loss of $0.17 per share a year earlier. Total revenue increased to $820.892 million from $705.873 million.
FFO per common share declined to $0.43 from $0.45, while FFO as adjusted per common share fell to $0.44 from $0.46.
For the first nine months of 2026, net income attributable to Healthpeak was $263.714 million, compared with a net loss of $42.621 million a year earlier. Total revenue increased to $2.345 billion from $2.103 billion. FFO per share was $1.31, compared with $1.34, while FFO as adjusted per share declined to $1.35 from $1.38.
DOC closed Monday's trading at $19.48 up $0.45 or 2.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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