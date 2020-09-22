+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren** +++-w-
Healthpeak Properties™ to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 2, 2020. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 4391911. You may also access the conference call via webcast at www.healthpeak.com under Investor Relations. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through November 3, 2021, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through November 17, 2020 by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 10147622. 

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

