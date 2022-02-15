Healthrageous Helps Medicare Advantage Plans and Members Improve Access to Healthy Meal Options Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthrageous , a healthy living company offering convenient, nutritious packaged meal delivery for Medicare members, announces the commercial availability of its meal delivery service and behavioral change platform. Poor nutrition has long been associated with progression of chronic diseases among elderly people, and lower food intake only increases the risk of diet-related illnesses.

Older adults are disproportionately affected by chronic conditions, such as diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease. Eighty percent have at least one chronic condition, and nearly 70 percent of Medicare beneficiaries have two or more, according to the National Council on Aging . Healthrageous' Made Easy MealsTM platform is designed to establish meaningful connections with Medicare members to create healthy eating moments and address food insecurity, loneliness and social isolation—all of which are predominant factors that contribute to decreased food intake.

"We make eating healthy easy by delivering tasty, diabetic and cardiac-friendly meals to those in Medicare Advantage plans. Moreover, we stimulate intrinsic motivation to inspire more healthy living in the home," said Rick Lee, CEO and co-founder of Healthrageous. "We've seen a tremendous response from members to meals and our digital experience that nudges members to make healthy lifestyle decisions – in the palm of their hands. Our expansion nationwide will allow us to serve more diverse, vulnerable and chronically ill communities."

Available at MadeEasyMeals.com , the Healthrageous solution is available to members of participating Medicare Advantage and Special Needs Plans. By simply sending a text message, members can text to choose from a variety of healthy and portion-appropriate meals that are conveniently delivered to their homes. Seniors also benefit from personalized, digital nudges — no app, portal, or tech savvy required — to empower healthier lifestyle choices. The experience includes nutrition tips, helpful how-to guides for healthy actions, and feedback to ensure member satisfaction.

Healthrageous commercial availability comes with a successful national Medicare program in California through a major health insurance carrier. The program leveraged the carrier's accountable care organization capabilities to ensure members were appropriately identified to receive the best possible care at the most appropriate cost. Since launch in late 2021, member engagement was threefold greater than initial projections

"It's a tech-enabled, wrap-around solution that Medicare Advantage members love," said Drew Kraisinger, Healthrageous COO. "Our Medicare plan customers often tell me that our combination of healthy meals delivered directly to a member's door combined with a simple digital experience has proved to be highly engaging and satisfying for their members. And these days, improving member experience is what it's all about."

For more information on Healthrageous, visit the corporate website at Healthrageous.net . For more information on health meal delivery, visit MadeEasyMeals.com . Meal delivery is also available direct-to-consumer, making access to affordable nutrition available to more people in need.

Healthrageous is a new kind of healthy living company obsessed with making healthy lifestyles possible through easy, delightful experiences. We think it's outrageous that people find it hard to get and stay healthy. We engage with Medicare seniors with the health activity they most enjoy – eating a healthy meal. When members engage with an easy onramp to healthy eating, pathways to trusted health relationships follow. Learn more at healthrageous.net , or follow us on LinkedIn .

