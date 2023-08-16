HealthTrackRx Awarded One Southern Indiana Economic Development Impact Project of the Year Award

The nation's premier PCR-based infectious disease laboratory has been granted a prestigious award for the impact its Clarksville, IN lab has had on the community

DENTON, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's premier molecular diagnostic testing laboratory, today announced that it has been presented with the One Southern Indiana (1si) "Economic Development Impact Project of the Year" award. 1si is the economic development organization and chamber of commerce serving Clark and Floyd counties.

To be considered for the "Economic Development Impact Project of the Year" award, an economic project must have been announced between July 2022 and June 2023. The honor is presented to the organizational member who embodies the characteristics of the award category and meets criteria such as new jobs created, community alignment, capital investment, sector opportunity, and the use or re-use of the property.

HealthTrackRx selected the Southern Indiana region to serve its growing customer base because of its proximity to UPS and the Louisville Airport – a strategic move to enable next-morning infection results for patients and their healthcare providers nationwide. The lab was originally designed to be staffed with over 60 employees over a three-or four-year period but has exceeded that by far. It has been so successful that HealthTrackRx is considering expanding its regional lab operations in Clarksville over the next two or three years.

"HealthTrackRx is a perfect match for the Town of Clarksville and Southern Indiana. They have an incredible business model leveraged by our region's logistical advantage," says John Launius, Vice President and Director of Economic Development of One Southern Indiana (1si). "In addition to bringing high-wage jobs to the region, HealthTrackRx has renovated and reactivated their new Lewis and Clark Parkway home into a clinical laboratory and professional office space."

"When we targeted greater Louisville to centralize our national lab footprint, we could not have imagined finding better partners than the Town of Clarksville and One Southern Indiana (1si) to support our success," said Martin Price, CEO and Chairman of HealthTrackRx. "Our brand is Getting People Healthier Faster, and that aligns perfectly with this community and reservoir of skilled lab professionals who share the same passion to positively change health care delivery."

About HealthTrackRx

Headquartered in Denton, TX, and with facilities coast-to-coast, HealthTrackRx is the premier PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading, next-morning testing results to healthcare providers nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has enabled accurate clinical decisions through its molecular testing platform, advancement in pathogen detection and identification, and leadership in antimicrobial stewardship. For more information, please visit https://www.healthtrackrx.com/.

