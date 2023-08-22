HealthTrackRx Expands National Footprint with Los Angeles Area PCR Laboratory

The addition of the Los Angeles lab expands infection detection capabilities and improves patient outcomes coast-to-coast.

DENTON, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's premier molecular diagnostic testing laboratory, today announced the opening of its latest high-throughput lab in Los Angeles, CA. The state-of-the-art facility will help healthcare providers treat patients faster with lab results by the next morning.

"Our rapidly growing network of customers on the west coast compelled this exciting move into California," said Martin Price, Executive Chairman and CEO of HealthTrackRx. "Being closer to customers significantly reduces the time it takes to get providers and patients the critical answers they need to treat infections."

The Company's newest facility will complement its existing operational hubs in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Atlanta, and greater Louisville. HealthTrackRx understands the urgency of accurately identifying patient infections and antibiotic resistance so providers may treat them quickly and appropriately. With tech-enabled healthcare logistics, world-class scientists, and guidance from many of the country's leading infectious disease experts, HealthTrackRx is committed to expanding access to cost-efficient RT-PCR diagnostic results.

"We are changing health care by allowing providers to collect a patient sample today and get actionable RT-PCR results the next morning. Traditionally, providers were stuck between costly send-out results measured in days or weeks and unreliable in-office options," said Price. "Speed and accuracy matter. We see this daily across dozens of common infections that can have serious consequences if misdiagnosed, wrongly prescribed, or untreated."

HealthTrackRx physician-developed syndromic testing menus link patient presentation to testing panels that target the most relevant infection-causing pathogens, including respiratory, urinary, genitourinary, gastrointestinal, and wound infections. The speed and accuracy of HealthTrackRx testing helps providers prescribe the right treatment the first time, eliminating the ordering of unnecessary tests, misdiagnosis, and ineffective antibiotic treatment.

Headquartered in Denton, TX, and with facilities coast-to-coast, HealthTrackRx is the premier PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading, next-morning testing results to healthcare providers nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has enabled accurate clinical decisions through its molecular testing platform, advanced pathogen detection and identification, and leadership in antimicrobial stewardship. For more information, please visit https://www.healthtrackrx.com/.

