02.11.2023 13:00:00
Healthy Churches 2030 Virtual Conference Targets Racial Health Disparities with Training and Resources on Black Health
RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthy Churches 2030 Conference, a four-day virtual event presented by The Balm In Gilead, Inc., will provide information and resources targeting health conditions that are prevalent in Black communities. The conference, featuring 80+ speakers and presenters, 30+ exhibitors and 25+ interactive sessions, will take place online November 13-16th. Tickets are only $35 when registering at www.HC2030.org with promo code Faith23.
Conference Topics:
- Heart Disease
- Diabetes
- Kidney Disease
- Maternal Health
- Mental Health
- Asthma
- Cost of Caregiving
- Black Health Advocacy
The conference will offer presentations and workshops led by faith leaders, medical experts, and activists, as well as performances by popular gospel artists. Resources and training will be provided for congregation members, caregivers, medical and public health professionals, advocates, and volunteers who are passionate about the health and wellness of African American communities.
Featured Speakers:
Dr. Pernessa C. Seele
Founder & CEO
The Balm In Gilead Inc, Richmond, VA
Bishop Horace E. Smith, MD
Senior Pastor, Apostolic Faith Church
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL
The Right Reverend Dr. Yvette Flunder
The Presiding Bishop
The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries, San Francisco, CA
Bishop Rudolpf W. McKissick, Sr.
Founder/CEO, Mindful Meditation Ministries, Inc.
Pastor Emiritus, Bethel Baptist Insitutional Church
Jacksonville, FL
Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick Jr.
Senior Pastor
Bethel Church
Jacksonville, FL
Cookie Johnson
Entrepreneur, Author, Philanthropist
VaShawn Mitchell
Gospel Music Recording Artist
Crystal Aikin
Gospel Music Recording Artist
Winnie Byanyima
Executive Director and Under-Secretary-General
UNAIDS and the United Nations
Robert A. Winn, MD
Director and Lipman Chair, Oncology
Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA
Kafui Dzirasa, MD, PhD
Professor, Duke University, Durham, NC
Rev. Tony Lee
Founder and Senior Pastor
Community of Hope AME Church, District Heights, MD
Michelle D. Hare
Certified group exercise instructor, Personal trainer
American Council on Exercise, Atlanta, GA
Dr. Barbara L. Shaw
Chair, Board of Directors
The Balm In Gilead Inc., Baltimore, MD
Online registration at HC2030.org closes Tuesday, November 7th, at midnight EST. To register after November 7th, or to get more information, contact healthychurches2030Conference@balmingilead.org
SOURCE The Balm In Gilead, Inc.
