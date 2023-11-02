Healthy Churches 2030 Virtual Conference Targets Racial Health Disparities with Training and Resources on Black Health

Register Today for 30% Discount!

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthy Churches 2030 Conference, a four-day virtual event presented by The Balm In Gilead, Inc., will provide information and resources targeting health conditions that are prevalent in Black communities. The conference, featuring 80+ speakers and presenters, 30+ exhibitors and 25+ interactive sessions, will take place online November 13-16th. Tickets are only $35 when registering at www.HC2030.org with promo code Faith23.

Conference Topics:

Heart Disease

Diabetes

Kidney Disease

Maternal Health

Mental Health

Asthma

Cost of Caregiving

Black Health Advocacy

The conference will offer presentations and workshops led by faith leaders, medical experts, and activists, as well as performances by popular gospel artists. Resources and training will be provided for congregation members, caregivers, medical and public health professionals, advocates, and volunteers who are passionate about the health and wellness of African American communities.

Featured Speakers:

Dr. Pernessa C. Seele

Founder & CEO

The Balm In Gilead Inc, Richmond, VA

Bishop Horace E. Smith, MD

Senior Pastor, Apostolic Faith Church

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL

The Right Reverend Dr. Yvette Flunder

The Presiding Bishop

The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries, San Francisco, CA

Bishop Rudolpf W. McKissick, Sr.

Founder/CEO, Mindful Meditation Ministries, Inc.

Pastor Emiritus, Bethel Baptist Insitutional Church

Jacksonville, FL

Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick Jr.

Senior Pastor

Bethel Church

Jacksonville, FL

Cookie Johnson

Entrepreneur, Author, Philanthropist

VaShawn Mitchell

Gospel Music Recording Artist

Crystal Aikin

Gospel Music Recording Artist

Winnie Byanyima

Executive Director and Under-Secretary-General

UNAIDS and the United Nations

Robert A. Winn, MD

Director and Lipman Chair, Oncology

Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA

Kafui Dzirasa, MD, PhD

Professor, Duke University, Durham, NC

Rev. Tony Lee

Founder and Senior Pastor

Community of Hope AME Church, District Heights, MD

Michelle D. Hare

Certified group exercise instructor, Personal trainer

American Council on Exercise, Atlanta, GA

Dr. Barbara L. Shaw

Chair, Board of Directors

The Balm In Gilead Inc., Baltimore, MD

Online registration at HC2030.org closes Tuesday, November 7th, at midnight EST. To register after November 7th, or to get more information, contact healthychurches2030Conference@balmingilead.org

