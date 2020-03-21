Healthy Home Pioneers Brondell Come to the Rescue Amid Toilet Paper Shortages with Bidet Products and Innovations to Make Home Life Healthier

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent weeks, we've seen shortages in everything from hand sanitizer to packaged pasta. As demand spikes in both rural and major metropolitan areas alike, toilet paper continues to be the one item consistently in short supply, and as the toilet paper scarcity continues, many are looking to bidets for smarter solutions in toilet paper replacements. This demand has prompted bidet sales to skyrocket tenfold in the last two weeks.

Brondell, the premier bidet manufacturer for the North American market, has seen a dramatic spike in sales volume since the toilet paper run really took off in the last couple of weeks. Sales of all bidet products have increased exponentially with purchases through some channels up over 10 times on average and they are expected to surge even further as big box stores and grocery chains become inundated with what are shaping up to be the "toilet paper wars" of 2020.

"We've seen incredible demand for our bidet products in light of the demand spike and subsequent toilet paper scarcity that it has prompted," says Steven Scheer, Brondell's President. "The transactions we've completed in just the last few days have dwarfed even our biggest sales holidays such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, even during our best years. This is truly unprecedented but we're happy to be able to provide the public with these toilet paper alternatives and are doing our best to make sure we're able to fulfill as many orders as possible."

Aside from their comprehensive line of bidet products, Brondell promotes a total healthy home experience across all living spaces with products like air purification and water filtration. These products, especially water filtration and air purifiers, have also seen a significant spike in sales volume with so many people working from home and promoting social distancing.

"These are times where people are truly looking to create healthier home environments and it's something we've been promoting for over 16 years," says Daniel Lalley, Communications Director. "We're not thrilled about the circumstances under which this spike in demand has evolved, but we're certainly glad to have built this foundation for when people really need our products and services."

Brondell plans to ramp up its inventory position across all product lines in anticipation of this modern bidet boom and the resultant long-term growth. The current toilet paper shortage could be the catalyst that finally brings the bidet mainstream in bathrooms across North America and Brondell is prepared to be the go-to brand in terms of not just products but education as well.

About Brondell

With over 16 years in the business of healthy home innovations, Brondell brings a unique perspective to the kitchen and bath industry. Brondell has its roots in technology, a keen eye toward design, and a scrappy San Francisco startup spirit. In their mission to bring the hi-tech bidet market to the American consumer, they've managed to imagine some of the most innovative and bestselling products in their class while expanding into the markets of smart air purification and efficient water filtration. Over the years, they've garnered a reputation for disrupting the status quo, winning awards from Wired, Good Housekeeping, Home Magazine and many others for their distinct products and pioneering vision.

