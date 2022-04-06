Healthy.io and Innovive Health Announce Groundbreaking New Partnership That Could Change the Future of Wound Care Management

BOSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy.io, the global leader in transforming the smartphone camera into a medical device, and Innovive Health, a data-driven home health care agency serving complex behavioral health patients, today announced a new partnership through which up to 700 Innovive nurses will use Healthy.io's digital wound management service, Minuteful for Wound to enhance and extend patient care. The partnership illustrates how clinicians can use smartphone technology to track and treat chronic wounds like diabetic ulcers while enabling them to do their job more efficiently.

Innovive Health aims to revolutionize the treatment and care of chronic wounds in its vulnerable patient population by combining the company's patient-centered, data-driven approach to home health care with Healthy.io's smartphone-based service designed to enable healthcare providers to perform consistent and accurate wound measurement. Innovive Health's ultimate goal is to improve continuity of care and allow clinicians to focus more of their time on patient care.

"We are thrilled about this partnership with Innovive Health," said Healthy.io US General Manager Paula LeClair. "Innovive provides care to some of society's most vulnerable and underserved communities, which aligns perfectly with Healthy.io's mission. Together, we can change the way nurses use technology to monitor patients quickly and efficiently. COVID-19 brought to light the need for technology like our wound care product, which is key to helping nurses save precious time monitoring patients."

"We've seen the ways Healthy.io has successfully changed wound care management and we are excited to partner with them to help our nurses accurately and consistently monitor chronic wounds. Any nurse can use this technology, which will result in more equitable patient care," said Innovive Health's CEO Joseph McDonough. "Innovive Health's commitment to excellence coupled with Healthy.io's vision-based medical technology can improve patient care for those suffering from particularly complex chronic wounds."

Through this partnership, Innovive Health's nurses use a smartphone to scan a wound before uploading the scan into a portal that allows them to assess whether the healing is proceeding properly. The AI-powered computer vision system analyzes wounds with optimal accuracy, automatically calibrating images for scale, lighting, dimensions, and 3D structure.

Healthy.io is confident this partnership will make it easier for nurses to manage wound care. Nurses using the Healthy.io wound management tool reported 85% faster documentation compared to standard methods and 67% reduction in their time for follow-up visits.

About Healthy.io

Healthy.io transforms the smartphone camera into a medical device to deliver healthcare at the speed of life. The company's at-home urinalysis and digitized wound care services enable providers and healthcare systems to close gaps in access and care while increasing patient satisfaction. Healthy.io is a global leader in digital health and is a recipient of the CNBC 2020 Disruptor 50 Award, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies 2020 Award, and the Financial Times 2020 Boldness in Business Award. The company is based in Tel Aviv and has offices in Boston and London.

About Innovive Health

As one of the leading home care health agencies in Massachusetts, Innovive Health has been delivering strong clinical outcomes for more than two decades and is transforming healthcare through an innovative model of patient-centered, data driven, full-service home care. Innovive Health provides high quality nursing, therapy and services to some of the region's most vulnerable and underserved populations in the safety and comfort of their homes and communities. For more information, visit https://innovivehealth.com.

