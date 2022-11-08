Healthy Together Announces Launch of New Mobile Application in Partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Veterans Day, Healthy Together is announcing the launch of a new mobile application integration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide easily accessible health records to veterans nationwide. The collaboration between Healthy Together and the VA is part of the current effort by VA's Lighthouse to provide more ways for veterans to securely access and utilize their health records and data.

The Department of Veterans Affairs' API platform is part of their Digital Modernization strategy and is used to securely access VA data for building innovative tools for Veterans. Since August 2018, the VA's public API platform has approved a small group of trusted organizations like Healthy Together to access the platform for VA data.

The Veterans Health Administration is the largest integrated health care system in the United States, providing care at 1,300+ health facilities. To aid veterans in accessing data from these facilities, Healthy Together has seamlessly integrated its mobile platform to provide account access to over 18 million veterans, eliminating manual processes for VA administrators to deliver and share health information to patients.

With over 1.5 million veterans in the state, Florida has become widely known as the most veteran-friendly state in the country. Currently, 50%+ of Florida households have adopted Healthy Together; the mobile application has reached #1 in Apple's Health & Fitness Category and has over 225k reviews on the App Store and Play Store with a 4.9/5 star rating.

"We're thrilled to be working with the VA to help all veterans gain easy access to their critical health information. Providing a personalized and up-to-date digital history of vaccinations in the Healthy Together app is just the beginning and we look forward to expanding access." - Jayson Ahlstrom, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Healthy Together

The roll out will begin with mobile access to immunization records and plans include expansion into additional electronic medical records including: test results, allergy records, clinical vitals, medical conditions, appointment records and more.

The technology enables real-time, updated health information and records to be accessible via smartphone with simplified record sharing, allowing veterans to easily send PDF versions of health information to a doctor or organization when needed.

"Healthy Together is very simple to use, even for those who are not tech-savvy. Having a digital copy of my immunization records saves me from carrying paper copies back and forth between providers." - Louis Mazzacane, Veteran

Veterans can access the Healthy Together app on the VA and Healthy Together websites:

https://www.va.gov/resources/find-apps-you-can-use/

https://www.healthytogether.co/en/

