07.07.2022 12:43:00
Hearing Health Tech Company, TympaHealth appoints Lord David Prior as Chairman
LONDON and MIAMI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TympaHealth is pleased to announce Lord David Prior as their Chairman. David comes with many years of experience in health and banking. He has recently stepped down as Chairman of the UK National Health Service (NHS), a position he held from November 2018 – April 2022. Before that, he was a Minister in the Department of Health, Chairman of the Care Quality Commission, and Chairman of University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. He still serves as Deputy Chairman of Lazard in London and chairs the Cambridge Life Sciences Council.
David first became aware of TympaHealth a few years ago as a trailblazing NHS spin-out company and one of the case studies for the NHS England Clinical Entrepreneur Program. On meeting Dr. Krishan Ramdoo, an NHS ENT Surgeon, he was inspired by Krishan's vision to digitise the ear and hearing care pathway and take services safely out of the hospital setting into the community.
"We are thrilled to welcome David as our Chairman. He brings invaluable experience at a pivotal time for us as a company. Tympa has supported more than 200,000 patients to date and is now nearing 12,000 patient interactions per month through multiple sectors. David will help us develop and drive continued growth, not only in the UK but as we take the next steps into the US market and global stage." – Dr. Krishan Ramdoo | CEO TympaHealth
David said, "I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Tympa team to help them in this growth phase of their journey. They have developed exciting, world-class British technology which I am delighted to support. I am equally proud that it is a company born out of the NHS, one of the world's greatest universal healthcare systems".
Lord Prior joins an impressive team of investors, entrepreneurs, and executives backing TympaHealth as the next-generation platform for hearing care and wellness. "We're excited to have Lord Prior's leadership as Tympa builds on the tremendous clinical and patient-driven adoption to date," said Jim Breyer, CEO & Founder of Breyer Capital and a globally recognized technology investor who participated in Tympa's most recent financing. "David's experience in leading the NHS and its efforts to expand community access to care aligns well with Tympa's mission to improve hearing health awareness, access, and treatment globally."
