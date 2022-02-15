Hearst Magazines Adopts LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution Across U.S. Sites

Hearst Magazines today announced it has adopted LiveRamp’s (NYSE: RAMP) Authenticated Traffic Solution across all 25 of its U.S. brands, including Elle, Esquire, Good Housekeeping, and others. Hearst Magazines, one of the largest publishers of magazine media, reaches nearly 165 million readers and site visitors in the U.S. each month across its print and digital assets. As a result of this integration, the world’s top marketers will be able to buy authenticated inventory directly from Hearst Magazines without relying on third-party identifiers such as third-party cookies, mobile ad IDs, or IP addresses.

"Quarter after quarter, marketers continue to validate the efficacy of buying on LiveRamp’s people-based, privacy-first identifier, RampID. We’re seeing marketers achieve incredible results - including 2x return on ad spend, 20%+ increases in reach, and 37% better conversion rates. Sophisticated publishers, like Hearst Magazines, recognize this tremendous opportunity, and are embracing the creation of a new ecosystem built on trust and transparency with consumers,” said Scott Howe, CEO at LiveRamp.

An independent study conducted by Forrester Consulting further underscores the benefits and cost savings for businesses leveraging ATS. The report concluded that a composite marketer using LiveRamp’s cookieless solution was able to achieve an ROI of 343%, and over $1.4M in incremental return on ad spend (ROAS). Cost savings totaling nearly $1 million were also realized. Publishers benefit from higher CPMs, while marketers get better results.

"Modern marketers want to reach their customers with sophisticated targeting capabilities,” said Kristen O’Hara, chief business officer of Hearst Magazines. "ATS provides Hearst and our partners with a powerful mechanism to connect audiences in a privacy-first manner that will deliver increased relevance for consumers and improved campaign performance for marketers.”

Despite market changes and challenges, Hearst Magazines continues to adapt and set the pace for innovation with strategic partnerships such as this one.

Howe added, "The results our customers have seen when working with ATS-enabled publishers are repeatable and scalable. The incentive to prioritize authenticated, addressable solutions is undeniable, and transcends any looming deadlines for cookie deprecation. It all comes down to performance, and ATS delivers.”

To learn more about ATS, reach out to ATS@LiveRamp.com.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe, easy and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

About Hearst Magazines

Hearst Magazines’ portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. inspires and entertains audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines’ print and digital assets reach nearly 157.4 million readers and site visitors each month — 60% of all millennials and 52% of all Gen Z over the age of 18 (Source: 2021 comScore Multi-Platform © MRI-Simmons (11-21/F21). The company publishes nearly 260 magazine editions and 200 websites around the world.

