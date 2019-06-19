Heartland Dental CEO Patrick Bauer Recognized as a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2019

EFFINGHAM, Ill., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental CEO, Patrick Bauer has won a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2019. Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.

Among the 900,000 companies and chief executives reviewed on Glassdoor, Bauer has an impressive approval rating of 92 percent (average Glassdoor approval rating is 69 percent). This rating is based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews Heartland Dental employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year. In addition to being a CEO award, this is a great achievement for Heartland Dental as a company. More and more supported dentists and team members have continued to share their experiences and feedback, contributing to Heartland Dental's excellent company rating on Glassdoor and making this recognition possible.

"It's an honor and pleasure to receive this recognition in the company of so many other amazing, innovative leaders," said Bauer. "Our supported dentists and team members are the lifeblood of our company, and the reason we exist. It's our goal to create the best environment possible for everyone at Heartland Dental. I'm excited to see that so many have shared their great experiences."

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing. Glassdoor's Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2nd, 2018 and May 1st, 2019.

