Heartland Express Aktie
WKN: 887890 / ISIN: US4223471040
|
31.10.2025 14:18:32
Heartland Express, Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at -$8.28 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$9.28 million, or -$0.12 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 24.4% to $196.55 million from $259.86 million last year.
Heartland Express, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$8.28 Mln. vs. -$9.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.11 vs. -$0.12 last year. -Revenue: $196.55 Mln vs. $259.86 Mln last year.
