Heartland Express Aktie
WKN: 887890 / ISIN: US4223471040
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23.04.2026 15:17:57
Heartland Express Q1 Net Loss Narrows, But Revenue Declines
(RTTNews) - Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) reported Thursday a net loss for the first quarter that narrowed to $4.82 million or $0.06 per share from $13.87 million or $0.18 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Operating revenue for the quarter declined to $176.26 million from $219.42 million in the same quarter last year.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, HTLD is trading on the Nasdaq at $11.96, up $0.38 or 3.28 percent.
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